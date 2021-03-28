Duo from Wells solicitors volunteer to help with roll-out of Covid vaccination programme

Posted: 28.03.21 at 14:34 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Nichola Edwards

Solicitors Harris & Harris say they are proud to have two Wells-based employees who are assisting with the roll-out of the coronavirus vaccination programme.

Janet Saxon, who is a registry resource officer, has been working as a volunteer steward at the SHAPE district council offices in Shepton Mallet to assist with the ensuring the facilities for those going for their vaccine are directed in the right way and are well looked after.

Also Nichola Edwards, who is a secretary in the wills and probate team, has completed the St John Ambulance training to become a volunteer vaccinator.

Nichola has now attended three clinics giving the vaccine and said: “I loved it. I worked alongside three different nurse practitioners during the shift and they were all great.

"Everyone was excited to get vaccine and we were joyful to be giving it.”

A spokesperson for Harris & Harris said: “Well done to both for doing such a fantastic job within the community.”

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up