Dungeons and Dragons movie starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Hugh Grant to film in Wells

Posted: 24.05.21 at 09:56 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

The sign in St Andrew Street announcing the road closures

A new movie based on the Dungeons and Dragons role-playing game - and which will be starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Hugh Grant - will be filming in Wells from next week.

A sign has gone up in St Andrew Street saying the road, along with the Cathedral Green road, will be shut from Wednesday to Saturday, June 2 to 5, from 8am to 8pm, and from Tuesday to Saturday, June 8 to 12, from 7am to 9pm.

The official Somerset County Council road closure notice confirms this is for the filming of Dungeons and Dragons, which is due to be released in 2023.

Dungeons and Dragons is an upcoming American fantasy-adventure film written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who co-wrote the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Spider-Man: Homecoming together.

It is based on the RPG of the same name and is reboot of the film series of the same name, which started in 2000 with Dungeons & Dragons, and was then followed by Wrath of the Dragon God in 2005 and then The Book of Vile Darkness in 2012.

The film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Hugh Grant, and will be released theatrically on March 3, 2023, by Paramount Pictures.

Pine is best known for playing Kirk in the recent Star Trek movies, and he also starred in Wonder Woman as Steve Trevor.

Rodriguez played Trudy Chacon in Avatar and Letty in The Fast and the Furious movie series, and is also known for starring in TV series Lost.

Hugh Grant is set to play the movie's villain Forge Fletcher, and Shadow and Bone's Daisy Head has recently been added to the cast.

Rege-Jean Page, who plays the main role of Simon Basset in Bridgerton, is also in the cast, as is Justice Smith, who played Franklin Webb in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Filming for Dungeons and Dragons began in early April, with a crew of 60 to 70 people in Iceland. Principal photography commenced in Belfast later that month, and it now looks like it is coming to Wells.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up