Dulcote Recycling Centre to switch to winter hours on October 1

Every one of Somerset’s 16 recycle sites, including the one at Dulcote, will go over to their winter timetables from Friday October 1, with weekday opening hours of 9am to 5pm while weekends remain 9am to 4pm.

Summer hours - 9am to 6pm when sites are open weekdays, 9am to 4pm weekends - resume on Friday April 1 2022.

With recycling rates of up to 72 per cent, Somerset's recycle sites network is open every day of the year except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day to take dozens of materials.

For more information on each recycle site, including opening schedules, details of charged materials, and van and trailer permits, click on recycling centres at somersetwaste.gov.uk.

