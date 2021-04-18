Driver of Land Rover seriously injured following crash in Chewton Mendip

Posted: 18.04.21 at 13:28 by Wells Nub News



The crash happened in Coles Lane, Chewton Mendip (Photo: Google Street View)

Avon and Somerset Police area appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a road traffic collision in Chewton Mendip.

A black Land Rover was found on its side on Coles Lane, Chewton Mendip, at around 12.15am today (April 18).

The driver of the vehicle, a man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol. He is currently in a critical condition.

The vehicle’s passenger, a woman, sustained minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has dash cam footage of the Land Rover, is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221082436.

