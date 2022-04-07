Do you know a young person who deserves to be nominated for a Pride of Somerset Youth Award?

Posted: 07.04.22 at 09:40 by Emma Dance



Do you know an inspirational young person?

There’s still time to nominate them for the Pride of Somerset Youth Awards – but nominations close tomorrow (Friday, April 8) so you will need to be quick!

Organisers are looking for inspirational young people and their achievements so they can Fly the Flag for Young People of Somerset.

You can nominate any young person who lives in Somerset who has done something in the past 12 months to make you proud.

There are no categories this year, but the awards will celebrate young people who have made a significant contribution of any sort including volunteering, undertaking charitable work, overcoming adversity, excelling in art, culture or sport or have undertaken a successful enterprise activity.

The Sandy Padgett Award will be given to the young person who has undertaken an outstanding individual or community activity. The Sandy Padgett Award winner will also be invited to BBC Radio Somerset’s Make A Difference awards later in the year.

The Awards are run by the Rotary Club of Taunton in conjunction with Somerset Day and BBC Radio Somerset. The Awards will be held at Bridgwater and Taunton College, Taunton on Wednesday, May 11.

To nominate a young person

Send the nominee’s full name, age, school or college (if they go), postal address and contact number to [email protected] – along with your name and contact details, and up to 200 words saying why they should get an award. If you’re not their parent then please do let their mum, dad or guardian know you’re nominating the young person.

You can also post your nominations to BBC Somerset, Winchester House, Deane Gate Avenue, Taunton TA1 2UH.

The closing date is Friday, April 8.

