Posted: 29.03.21 at 11:37 by Georgie Robbins



us on Facebook

Daniel’s Cafe and Sandwich Bar on Queen Street in Wells would like to confirm that they will continue to deliver food even after lockdown restrictions lift.

They offer deals such as:

sandwich, drink and snack for £3.50

Bacon or sausage sandwich and a hot drink for £2.50

On top of their usual menu featured.

They are now offering afternoon tea and sandwich platters which can be delivered locally.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up