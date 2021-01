Posted: 08.01.21 at 15:39 by Daniels Sandwich Bar



Daniels Sandwich Bar in Wells has temporarily closed its doors for the safety of the public and staff.

The team are still operating as a delivery and collection service. You can order breakfasts, meals, sandwiches and even snacks.

They have a wide range available, all you have to do is send them a message on Facebook if you want to know more.

Open seven days a week from 9am until 2pm.