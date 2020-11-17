Mendip sending letter to Wells landlords urging improved energy efficiency ratings

Posted: 17.11.20 at 10:53 by Mendip District Council



Landlords in Wells with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of less than E will receive a letter from Mendip District Council over the next few weeks urging them to ensure their property has a rating of E or above.

They will be asked to confirm if works specified in their EPC have been addressed to improve the energy rating otherwise they may be committing an offence of letting a property that does not meet the minimum energy efficiency standards.

Since April 1 2020 the Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) legislation states that all private rented properties, not just new tenancies, with an EPC rating of F or G may be committing an offence by letting a property that does not meet the minimum energy efficiency rating of E. Landlords could risk a financial penalty of up to £4,000.

The Private Sector Housing team are encouraging landlords to contact the Centre for Sustainable Energy (CSE), an independent charity, commissioned by the district council.

The CSE will explain what the EPC rating means to the owner and provide free home energy advice and information on financial assistance available to make improvements. Landlords can also contact the team direct to access council grants.

The call to action is part of the council's plan to deliver on its climate and ecological commitment and also reduce energy bills for Mendip tenants, ensuring they have warmer homes.

Cllr Richard Pinnock, portfolio holder for housing services and governance, said: "We want residents to work with us to make Mendip carbon neutral by 2030.

"Domestic heat and power consumption accounts for 25 per cent of the district's total emissions. So along with improving living conditions for people who rent, there are very sound reasons for improving the rental housing stock to save energy and help us achieve our carbon neutral target.

"There is financial assistance available from the Government, and the council, for all residents to improve the energy efficiency ratings of their homes. There is guidance on our website, and the CSE will provide free expert help."

Here are just some of the grants and loans available from the council:

- EPC of D or lower: £500 available towards energy improvement works to improve the EPC rating. Up to £1,000 for landlords where the tenant is on qualifying benefits.

- Safer Homes Grant: homeowners can access grants of up to £10,000 towards essential works to their homes including energy efficiency improvements. Available to home owners on a means tested benefit or low income and considered vulnerable.

- Lendology Loans: up to £25,000 available towards works including renewable energy solutions.

- EPCS Grant: Available to pay for the cost of obtaining a new EPC where there is no current or up to date EPC in place. The grant covers the cost of obtaining an EPC up to a maximum of £100 (subject to limited allocated funding). Applicants are advised to contact the council first to ensure funding is available. Mendip will require a copy of the new EPC dated within three months of the assessment together with an invoice/receipt for the cost.

- Green Homes Grant: a national scheme whereby any homeowner or landlord can apply for vouchers for green home improvements where the government will fund two-thirds of the cost of eligible works, up to £5,000. Low income households will be eligible for up to 100 per cent government funding up to £10,000. Residents must visit www.simpleenergyadvice.org.uk to apply and ensure improvements are completed by March 31 2021.

For information on grants and loans visit: www.mendip.gov.uk/financialassistance

The Private Sector Housing Team can be contacted on 0300 303 8588 or email: [email protected]

Save energy and money - take a look at Mendip's Home Energy Checklist page here: www.mendip.gov.uk/energyefficiency

Contact the CSE home energy advice line on: 0800 082 2234 or visit www.cse.org.uk/advice.