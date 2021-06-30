Wells City Council approves funding for Gormley sculpture project

Posted: 30.06.21 at 14:08 by Project Factory CIC



The niche on the West Front that will be used for the Antony Gormley sculpture

Wells City Council is throwing its full support behind the project to bring a sculpture by Antony Gormley to the city.

The council has made a substantial donation to the project which is expected to increase visitor numbers and have a positive impact on the High Street and the hospitality industry.

The sculpture, a new work on loan from the world-famous artist, will be installed on the West Front of Wells Cathedral at the end of August.

Entitled DOUBT, and the only new work by Gormley anywhere in the country this year, it is expected to arouse national interest.

The burgeoning café culture in the centre of the city, the People’s Ticket at the Bishop’s Palace and fine weather for staycations are all encouraging signs of a return to normality, and with this endorsement the city council is signalling its support for cultural activities that will benefit residents and improve community well-being.

Philip Welch, Mayor of Wells, said: “I thank Antony Gormley for loaning this sculpture which will attract visitors from across the country and help the city’s economy recover from the effects of the Covid lockdowns.”

Emma Lefevre, director of Project Factory CIC which is behind the fundraising for the project, said: “We are delighted that the council is leading the way with its support for the Gormley Project.

“Project Factory is keen to build partnerships that will make the city more resilient and better able to meet new challenges.

"We are proud that the Gormley Project is able to offer a joined-up approach that includes input from the Wells Heritage Partners and local schools and we are collaborating with the chamber of commerce on opportunities for businesses.

"We have a tremendous opportunity here to grow a healthy and prosperous community with a solid future.”

