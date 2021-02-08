Constitution Hill near Wells reopens after two are hurt in crash

Posted: 08.02.21 at 13:35 by Wells Nub News



Air ambulances at Constitution Hill this morning

The B3139 Constitution Hill near Wells has reopened and two people taken to hospital following a crash this morning (February 8).

At around 8am Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service received a call from the police reporting a road traffic collision on the B3139 between Wells and Dinder.

Fire control immediately mobilised one fire appliance from Wells, one fire appliance from Shepton Mallet, one rescue tender from Glastonbury and a duty officer to attend this incident.

On arrival the incident commander confirm a road traffic collision involving two vehicles and two people trapped within the vehicles.

Crews promptly got to work stabilising the cars and using hydraulic cutting equipment to gain access to the casualties for the paramedics on scene.

One female casualty was extricated from one car and transferred to hospital via land ambulance and one male was extricated from other vehicle and transferred to hospital via air ambulance.

The road was closed for a number of hours to enable emergency services to attend the incident, but it has now reopened.

