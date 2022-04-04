Concert was a first... and the audience loved it

Posted: 04.04.22 at 16:55 by Philip Welch



All the performers from the Blue and Cathedral schools come together on the stage at the end of the concert in Cedars Hall

When the audience were asked from the stage “Does Wells have talent?” they roared their approval.

The occasion was the first joint concert between by students from the city’s two secondary schools and the crowd loved it.

Called The Mayor’s Concert, there were nine performances – alternating between the Blue and the Cathedral School – then a rousing finale when all the musicians joined together on the stage to sing a rousing rendition of Status Quo’s Rocking All Over the World.

One of my ambitions as Mayor of Wells was to see these two great schools, which are less than a mile away, work together more closely and I hope this joint concert will become an annual celebration and showcase for the teenage musicians in our city.

“It was a real pleasure to host a fantastic evening of music-making in Cedars Hall,” said Cathedral School head Alastair Tighe. “Having the students of the Blue School and Wells Cathedral School share a stage was a joy, and the talent on stage was inspiring. Let’s hope this is the first of many such collaborations.”

Blue School head Mark Woodlock described the concert as a “very exciting project to bring forward the young talent that exists in Wells and to give a stage to the musical ability in our area.”

I thank everyone who made the concert possible and the audience who donated £560 in a collection for the Mayor’s Charity, Macmillan Cancer Support.

