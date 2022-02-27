Community pledges to ‘sleep-out’ to support local charity

Posted: 27.02.22 at 02:03 by Jessica Gay



More than 100 members of the community, young and old, have pledged to ‘sleep out’ for one night on Friday, March 4 as part of Julian House’s annual Big Bath Sleep-Out fundraising event. Local families and friendship groups are choosing to sleep out in Alice Park in Bath or at home in their own gardens to raise much needed funds and awareness for Julian House’s lifesaving services.

However, the charity is urging more members of the community to step forward and take part.

Event Organiser Jessica Gay said: “Every year, our Big Bath Sleep-Out supporters are responsible for raising thousands of pounds to help fund our life changing services throughout the year. This year, however, we’ve seen a big drop in sign-ups for the event. It’s a really tricky time of year, with the continued unease from the pandemic and the stormy weather certainly hasn’t helped. But I hope with the option to sleep out at home and join us via a livestream, many more families, friends and colleagues will join us on Friday 4th March. Anything our supporters can raise all adds up to make a big difference.”

Last year Julian House provided life-changing support to over 1,500 vulnerable individuals who were experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness across Bath, Bristol, and the South-West. It’s a grim realisation, that without support of a charity like Julian House, the life expectancy of a long-term homeless person is just 44 years! By taking on the sleep out challenge and raising vital funds, anyone can help to change that.

Regular attendee Mike Midgley said: ’I have taken part in the sleep-out in rain, snow and freezing conditions, but I only have to sleep out once a year. Julian House is a vital support to people who sleep out every night. The money raised by this event really changes their lives.’'

This year’s event is sponsored by Bath based financial advisors, Unividual.