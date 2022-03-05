Club News: Mendip Ramblers and the England Coast Path

Posted: 05.03.22 at 09:03 by Emma Dance



As spring officially arrives – according to meteorologists anyway – Mendip Ramblers are looking forward to lots of walking in dry and sunny weather. Yes, we’re optimists!

Recently there has been some good news for all walkers! The requirement that all footpaths must be registered by 2026 has been lifted - we now shouldn’t “Lose Our Way”. Also there’s a realistic hope for the completion of the England Coast Path in 2022 – all 2,700 miles. The Ramblers Association, along with many other charities, have campaigned for this important national asset for many years. It will be the longest managed and way marked coastal path in the world! While the Mendip area doesn’t have a coastline it’s not too far from the coast in Somerset and North Somerset.

The 58-mile section of the path between Brean Down and Minehead takes you on an amazing journey along the Somerset coast. Beginning at Brean it passes the sandy beaches of Berrow and Burnham-on-Sea and follows the River Parrett to the Victorian docks of Bridgwater before turning back to the salt marshes at Steart Point and the Bridgwater Bay Nature Reserve. Some Mendip Ramblers will be exploring these 58 miles – but certainly not in one day

Already in 2022 we have enjoyed walks in some mainly dry weather, although there’s always mud - that’s one of the certainties in the countryside. With lots of walking choices - from short “cup of tea walks” to leg stretching long walks - it’s been very encouraging to welcome quite a number of new walkers.

Now with longer March days we can venture further afield, as well as joining local walks. A lot of members are looking forward to a pre Easter walking break based in North Devon and there are plans for other holidays over the Summer period. And it’s not all walking; Ramblers do take off their boots and enjoy socialising, especially welcome in the light of recent experience.

New walkers are always welcome and there’s no need to be expert! Check out our programme at www.mendipramblers.co.uk and come exploring with us!

Elaine Dadley for Mendip Ramblers

