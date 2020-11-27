Festive shopping with a heart at We Hear You's Virtual Christmas Fair

Posted: 27.11.20 at 14:01 by Lucy McMahon



Christmas Fair

Cancer counselling charity We Hear You (WHY) is hosting a Virtual Christmas Fair this Saturday and Sunday November 28 and 29.

Thirty-seven small local businesses have signed up to take part and will be donating 10 per cent of all purchases made during the fair.

Fundraising officer Helen White said: "Our annual Christmas Fair in Frome Town Hall is another in a long list of cancelled events in our fundraising calendar.

"We're delighted that so many local businesses have come forward and made it possible to run what we think will be an amazing virtual event.

"As the saying goes, 'when you buy from a small business, a real person does a happy dance'. On this occasion you can add that a small local charity does a happy dance, too.

"As always, every penny raised will go towards our free professional counselling service, offering children and adults facing cancer or a life threatening condition the opportunity to talk it through with an expert listener.

"To ensure your purchase includes a 10 per cent donation to WHY at no cost to you, click through to the sellers' pages from our Virtual Christmas Fair page at wehearyou.org.uk/virtual-christmas-fair-2020/ and mention us in any comments/reference boxes. Happy shopping and thank you so much to everyone who has made this event possible."

To refer yourself for WHY's free professional counselling service for those affected directly or indirectly by cancer or a life-threatening condition, call 01373 455255 or email [email protected]

