Christmas in Wells’ returns to city with festive cheer, post-pandemic

Posted: 03.11.21 at 12:14 by The Editor



us on Facebook

Christmas in Wells 2019 by the Moat Christmas in Wells 2019 in the Market Place

Mendip District Council is set to bring some seasonal cheer to traders and shoppers alike, by hosting a festive market in Mendip’s favourite city on the 11th and 18th December.

The traditional ‘Christmas in Wells’ Market will operate from 9am-3pm, with up to 100 stalls expected to line the Market Place, through to the Bishop's Palace Green.

Delightful gifts, plus plenty of food and drinks will be on offer, as well as music from Priddy Signers. There’s entertainment for the whole family, that’s sure to get everyone in the Christmas spirit.

And there’s more good news with free parking in all Council-owned car parks on the 18th December in Wells, and across the district.

Full details on Mendip’s free parking offer can be found here: the council site

Cllr Simon Carswell, Portfolio Holder for Economic Development, said: “We’re pleased to be bringing the Christmas markets back to Wells for two days of festivities. It was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, so it will be an extra special return for traders, shoppers and visitors to the city.

Christmas in Wells 2019 in the Market Place

“The markets will give the local economy a boost after missing out on one of the busiest and most profitable periods last year, due to the pandemic.

“High street shops and eateries will also benefit, as with free parking available in our car parks on the 18th December, the whole high street looks set to benefit from our seasonal shopping events.”

‘Christmas in Wells’ will take place on Saturday 11th December and Saturday 18th December, 9am-3pm, in Wells Market Place and on the Bishop’s Palace Green.

Stay up to date with all the market news, by following the Facebook and Instagram pages at @WellsChristmasMarket, or visit www.mendip.gov.uk/christmasmarket.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Winter Wonderland at Wookey Hole Established for more than 15 years, Wookey Hole’s Winter Wonderland will have you feeling festive in the biggest underground cave light spectacular!...



Event