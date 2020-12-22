Christmas 2020 and New Year opening times for Wells supermarkets

Posted: 22.12.20 at 06:00 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Supermarkets open at different times over the Christmas break

We have all been there - forgotten some vital ingredient, or bottle of wine - and needing to make a last-minute dash down to a supermarket in Wells.

Check below for the Christmas and New Year opening times for Lidl, Morrisons, One Stop, Spar, Tesco and Waitrose in Wells.

LIDL:

Christmas Eve: 7am to 6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Sunday December 27: 10am to 4pm

Bank Holiday Monday December 28: 8am to 9pm

New Year's Eve: 8am to 6pm

New Year's Day: Closed

MORRISONS:

Christmas Eve: 6am to 6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm

Sunday December 27: 10am to 4pm

Bank Holiday Monday December 28: 8am to 10pm

New Year's Eve: 7am to 6pm

New Year's Day: 9am to 6pm

ONE STOP:

Christmas Eve: 7am to 9pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Sunday December 27: Closed

Bank Holiday Monday December 28: Closed

New Year's Eve: 7am to 9pm

New Year's Day: Closed

SPAR:

Christmas Eve: 7am to 10pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am to 9pm

Sunday December 27: 8am to 10pm

Bank Holiday Monday December 28: 7am to 10pm

New Year's Eve: 7am to 10pm

New Year's Day: 9am to 9pm

TESCO:

Christmas Eve: Midnight to 7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Sunday December 27: 10am to 4pm

Bank Holiday Monday December 28: 6am to 11pm

New Year's Eve: Midnight to 7pm (TBC)

New Year's Day: 9am to 6pm (TBC)

WAITROSE:

Christmas Eve: 8am to 5pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Sunday December 27: 11am to 5pm

Bank Holiday Monday December 28: 9am to 6pm

New Year's Eve: 8am to 6pm

New Year's Day: Closed

Next Wells news item... Virtual Wells artisan market extended for Christmas shopping

Read more... Wells Food Festival with Charlie Bigham’s is offering Christmas shoppers the chance to discover and buy treats from local food and drink artisans, i...