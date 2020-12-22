Christmas 2020 and New Year opening times for Wells supermarkets

Posted: 22.12.20 at 06:00 by Tim Lethaby
We have all been there - forgotten some vital ingredient, or bottle of wine - and needing to make a last-minute dash down to a supermarket in Wells.
Check below for the Christmas and New Year opening times for Lidl, Morrisons, One Stop, Spar, Tesco and Waitrose in Wells.
LIDL:
Christmas Eve: 7am to 6pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed
Sunday December 27: 10am to 4pm
Bank Holiday Monday December 28: 8am to 9pm
New Year's Eve: 8am to 6pm
New Year's Day: Closed
MORRISONS:
Christmas Eve: 6am to 6pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm
Sunday December 27: 10am to 4pm
Bank Holiday Monday December 28: 8am to 10pm
New Year's Eve: 7am to 6pm
New Year's Day: 9am to 6pm
ONE STOP:
Christmas Eve: 7am to 9pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed
Sunday December 27: Closed
Bank Holiday Monday December 28: Closed
New Year's Eve: 7am to 9pm
New Year's Day: Closed
SPAR:
Christmas Eve: 7am to 10pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 9am to 9pm
Sunday December 27: 8am to 10pm
Bank Holiday Monday December 28: 7am to 10pm
New Year's Eve: 7am to 10pm
New Year's Day: 9am to 9pm
TESCO:
Christmas Eve: Midnight to 7pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed
Sunday December 27: 10am to 4pm
Bank Holiday Monday December 28: 6am to 11pm
New Year's Eve: Midnight to 7pm (TBC)
New Year's Day: 9am to 6pm (TBC)
WAITROSE:
Christmas Eve: 8am to 5pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed
Sunday December 27: 11am to 5pm
Bank Holiday Monday December 28: 9am to 6pm
New Year's Eve: 8am to 6pm
New Year's Day: Closed