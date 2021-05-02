Children from Wells can win £1,000 for them and their school in Covid heroes stamp design contest

Posted: 02.05.21 at 12:50 by Wells Nub News



Children are being asked to design a new stamp for the Royal Mail

School children from Wells - aged four to 14 - are being encouraged to design a new stamp to commemorate pandemic heroes and if their design is chosen, win money for their school.

Eight designs will be chosen to become special stamps, which will be seen by the Queen and then go on sale across the UK.

Children may choose to illustrate frontline workers in health or social care. They may want to celebrate other key workers who have kept the country going, such as refuse collectors, cleaners, teachers, supermarket workers, public transport staff, delivery drivers or, indeed, postmen and postwomen.

Or they might highlight the volunteers who have helped in their local communities or raised money for charity, such as Captain Sir Tom Moore.

The competition is open until Friday May 28. A special panel of judges will select the winners.

For more than 50 years, Royal Mail’s Special Stamp programme has commemorated British history and achievement. Stamps have also been issued to honour the achievements of many British people.

Often, the people who appear on stamps are already famous. They include scientists and explorers, writers, artists, musicians, athletes, and Prime Ministers.

The overall winner of this competition will win £1,000 for their school and an additional £1,000 for them or their family.

Details on how to enter click HERE: The Royal Mail site

