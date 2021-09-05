Charlie Bigham's in Dulcote launches recruitment drive in the Wells area

Posted: 05.09.21 at 11:48 by Tim Lethaby



Charlie Bigham's are recruiting for new staff in Dulcote

Independent local food brand, Charlie Bigham’s, has launched a recruitment drive in the Wells area to welcome a further 30 people to its 300 strong team in preparation for the busy autumn period.

Bigham’s has been dishing up premium food at its Quarry Kitchen in Dulcote since 2017 and has continually led to the creation of new jobs within the Wells area.

Bigham’s has also announced plans to increase the wages of all colleagues across the business with entry-level pay increasing to £10.35 per hour, with the opportunity to progress depending on skill level and experience.

Earlier this year, Bigham’s introduced a range of new working patterns designed to enable colleagues to get the right work-life balance including four-day week shifts (Monday to Thursday), four on four off rotational shifts and a three-day weekend shift working across Friday to Sunday.



Richard Bain, general manager at Bigham’s, said: ‘We have a fantastic team here at the Quarry Kitchen – they have done an incredible job over the last year and have really lived up to their key worker status.

"We are very proud to have been recognised earlier this year as one of the UK’s Best Large Workplaces and to be in a position to welcome more people to our team."

Bigham’s prides itself on offering its team the best opportunities within the workplace including progression opportunities and training delivered by the Bigham’s Academy, bonus scheme, pension, subsidised café, discounts at high street retailers, cycle to work scheme and, of course, lots of Bigham’s meals to enjoy at home among other perks.

