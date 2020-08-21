Chance to see site of planned Coxley Holt community building as part of village jumble trail

Posted: 21.08.20 at 12:03 by Tim Lethaby



The jumble trail is taking place this weekend

Villagers in Coxley will get the chance to visit the site of the planned Coxley Holt community building this weekend as part of the village's jumble trail.

The land has now been registered, so thanks to the generosity of Mr and Mrs Roberts who lived at the Pound Inn for many years, half the field between Wellsway and Mill Lane now belongs to the community.

It will be open to visitors on Sunday (August 23) from 10.30am to 4pm as part of the Coxley Jumble Trail. The entrance is the gateway labelled “Dacha” on the main road.



The trustees have spent many hours toiling to get the grass down, remove obstacles and trip hazards, waist high nettles and more.

Since then some sheep have grazed it down and will be back in due course to “mow” it again. The Holt trustees have identified all the trees – lots of cider apples, pears, plums, quinces, medlars – and some berries out of which they have made jam and jelly which will be on sale on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the trustees said: "Do come and see the field, and walk round it – but beware, it’s not a smooth mown lawn.

"The entrance area is OK and we will be there with preserves, cakes and bric-a-brac to sell to raise desperately needed funds.

"But if you want to explore further don’t come in flimsy sandals or flip flops, or if you are unsteady on your feet. No parking, no facilities, but all welcome.



"For the moment we are calling it The Holt in order not to cause confusion with Wookey Hub. Holt is the name for an otter’s hiding place in the bank of a river – and there is one along our bit of river."

The Coxley Jumble Trail itself takes place throughout the village on Sunday from 10.30am to 4pm.

There will be more than 25 stalls (and counting) dotted all over the village - maps will be available to plan your route. Cream teas and refreshments, will be available.

Coxley Church

In other Coxley news, Coxley Church will be holding its first Sunday service since the beginning of lockdown, on Sunday August 30 at 10.30am.

All safety measures such as social distancing, hand sanitising, track and trace, etc, will be in place and although no singing is allowed there will be music.

Coxley, Henton and Wookey churches have been without a vicar since the end of 2019.

A group of people from each church have been working together to produce a profile of the benefice and a job description for any prospective new vicar.

This task has been doubly difficult due to coronavirus, but this process is nearly complete and the job advert will be going out soon.