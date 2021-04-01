Chance to have a say on the Recycle More service in Wells

Posted: 01.04.21 at 14:40 by The Editor



Wells residents are being asked for their views on Recycle More in an online survey that was launched this week.

Somerset Waste Partnership (SWP) and its contractor SUEZ would like to hear what residents think about the expanded recycling service which has been running since October.

Available at www.somersetwaste.gov.uk/tellus the survey is for Mendip residents only and should take just a few minutes to complete.

It asks some simple questions about how people are finding the expanded recycling service and how it has changed their recycling habits.

Paper copies will also be sent to a random a sample of 1,000 households in the district.

The closing date for online response is Friday, April 30.

The new service added plastic pots, tubs and trays to weekly collections, along with cartons such as Tetra Pak and small household electrical items and batteries.

As more waste can now be recycled, rubbish is collected every three weeks instead of every two.

SWP managing director, Mickey Green, said: “We want to know how residents are finding the service so the Mendip experience can help us as we take Recycle More to the rest of the county.”

SUEZ contract director, Claire Pring, said: “'We work hard to keep customer service at the heart of what we do, but our focus on continuous improvement means that we are always looking for ways to deliver more for Somerset residents.”

Mendip is the only area to have Recycle More so far. It is due to be rolled-out to South Somerset at the end of June and across the rest of the county by early 2022.

