Chance to enjoy yoga in the Bishop's Palace gardens in Wells

  Posted: 25.03.21 at 10:47 by Tim Lethaby

For many visitors in 2020, the gardens at the Bishop’s Palace in Wells were a place of calm and relaxation during a difficult year.

This year the Bishop’s Palace has teamed up with Yoga with Ellie to bring you a six-week yoga course to further use the gardens as a place of wellbeing and reflection.

Join yoga instructor Ellie, for an outdoor yoga experience in the shadow of the ruins of the Great Hall.

Together you'll enjoy an hour of vinyasa flow yoga, where you’ll connect with your breath to stretch, strengthen and find some calm.

Ellie has been practising yoga for nearly 20 years and teaching for five. She is based in the Chew Valley.

Ellie’s experiences are unique, giving you the chance to take your practice out into the open and enjoy some time in nature.

The classes will run as a sixweek block, at 10.15am on Mondays. The cost is £57.50 for members or £60 for non-members.

To book, go to the palace website: www.bishopspalace.org.uk

