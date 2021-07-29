Chance to abseil down Wells Cathedral to boost charities

Posted: 29.07.21 at 06:00 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Abseil down Wells Cathedral

A very worthy addition to any post-lockdown bucket list, SOS Africa’s 124ft abseil challenge will return to Wells Cathedral on September 25/26 and October 2/3.

Back by popular demand, following the successes of the 2019 event during which 350 brave fundraisers raised an incredible £60,000, this year abseilers will descend from the North-West tower dressed as their favourite “COVID Heroes.”

Organisers SOS Africa and abseil instructors Aardvark Endeavours hope that this event will give everyone something to look forward to and the opportunity to support three causes close to many of our hearts: education, heritage and healthcare.

The event is in aid of SOS Africa, Wells Cathedral and The Forever Friends Appeal – charity for the Royal United Hospitals Bath.

To participate, each abseiler is required to pay a £20 deposit to cover instructor’s fees and, between now and their allocated abseil slot, raise £100 per person.

This will be split between SOS Africa (60 per cent), Wells Cathedral (20 per cent) and The Forever Friends Appeal (20 per cent).

To enter as an individual or team, email [email protected] with the following information:

Full name of abseiler or team leader

Abseiler / team leader email address

Preferred abseil date / time (9am – 5pm, 25th/26th Sept or 2nd/3rd Oct 2021)

Transfer a £20 deposit per abseiler to: SOS Africa, 40-47-28, 32032554

SOS Africa will then confirm your abseil date/time, set up your online fundraising page and answer any questions you might have before the event.

If necessary, the event can be socially distanced, no previous abseil experience is required and all abseilers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

This is a popular event and places will be limited so it is recommended signing up and sending your deposit as soon as possible to avoid missing out.

The SOS Africa children’s charity was founded by an 18-year gap student from Shepton Mallet in 2003 to fund the education of disadvantaged South African township children and now operates four education programmes which support hundreds of children across the country.

Thanks to the incredible support provided by the charity’s Shepton Mallet Shop and local fundraising events over the years, these children receive the holistic support they need to thrive both in and out of the classroom enabling them to break out of the poverty cycle.

Popularly known as “one of the most beautiful English cathedrals” with a history dating back to the 12th century, Wells Cathedral is an iconic landmark which means a great deal to so many.

The funds raised will enable the Wells Cathedral Team to continue to work continuously to conserve, enhance, and interpret this extraordinary building, so it may be enjoyed and enrich the lives of this and future generations.

The Forever Friends Appeal is the official charity of the Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust (RUH Bath).

They fund projects, lifesaving equipment and research and innovations that are over and above what standard NHS funding can afford, to make a difference to the lives of patients, families and staff.

The last year has seen RUH staff working under intense pressure in difficult circumstances – managing the extra stress of wearing PPE and providing extra care for patients in the absence of visitors.

Fundraising from this event will help make sure the charity can provide practical and emotional support for hospital staff who have given it their all, as well as continue to support patients, both during this pandemic and in the years to come.

Aardvark Endeavours are an experienced team of instructors who host various outdoor activities including abseiling, rock climbing, caving, archery and kayaking from their activity base near Cheddar.

They partnered with SOS Africa back in 2014 and together they have organised charity abseils from iconic buildings and landmarks such as Glastonbury Festival Pyramid Stage and Wells Cathedral.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Helen Sharman at Wells Cathedral's Festival of the Moon Helen Sharman is a pioneer, a role model, a superb communicator and a world-class inspirational speaker. She became the first British Astronaut in ...



Event