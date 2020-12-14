Casualty trapped following three-vehicle crash in Wells High Street

Posted: 14.12.20 at 08:21 by Wells Nub News



There was a three-vehicle crash in Wells High Street last night (Photo: Google Street View)

A casualty had to be freed following a three-vehicle crash in Wells High Street last night (December 13).

Just after 6pm, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue control received a call reporting a three-vehicle road traffic collision in Wells High Street, and it was reported that there was one casualty still within a vehicle.

Three fire engines from Shepton Mallet, Glastonbury and Paulton attended alongside the Heavy rescue vehicle from Glastonbury.

Crews got the work with hydraulic equipment and successfully rescued one casualty, who was left in the hands of the South West Ambulance Service.

