Carol welcomes bags of bedding donation in Wells

Posted: 15.08.21 at 12:11 by Philip Welch



us on Facebook

Carol Plenty with the big donation of bedding at Mendip YMCA’s office in the Old Glasshouse in Wells

The YMCA depend on donations so they were delighted to receive the large collection of bedding pictured above at their Old Glasshouse offices in Wells.

“We are very blessed that local people and organisations like the WIs donate the things to us,” said Mendip YMCA manager Carol Plenty.

“Clean bedding is needed for people moving into a flat without some of the essentials. Things that the rest of us take for granted.

“At the moment we need kitchen utensils like saucepans, cutlery, casserole dishes and crockery.

“I am always happy to collect them. Just ring me on 07506 418134 or email [email protected]”

Carol helps people in need find accommodation in rental property and works with landlords who are supportive of YMCA’s aims.

The charity’s mission is to create supportive, inclusive and energising communities where young people can truly belong, contribute and thrive.

Carol is also a volunteer with the Wells Community Network.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... The Best of Somerset Christmas Edit Come to our Best of Somerset Show Christmas Edit! With more than 60 suppliers showcasing the best that Somerset has to offer, you will be sure to f...



Event