  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Local News
  4. Carol welcomes bags of bedding donation in Wells

Carol welcomes bags of bedding donation in Wells

  Posted: 15.08.21 at 12:11 by Philip Welch

us on Facebook



The YMCA depend on donations so they were delighted to receive the large collection of bedding pictured above at their Old Glasshouse offices in Wells.

“We are very blessed that local people and organisations like the WIs donate the things to us,” said Mendip YMCA manager Carol Plenty.

“Clean bedding is needed for people moving into a flat without some of the essentials. Things that the rest of us take for granted.

“At the moment we need kitchen utensils like saucepans, cutlery, casserole dishes and crockery.

“I am always happy to collect them. Just ring me on 07506 418134 or email [email protected]

Carol helps people in need find accommodation in rental property and works with landlords who are supportive of YMCA’s aims.

The charity’s mission is to create supportive, inclusive and energising communities where young people can truly belong, contribute and thrive.

Carol is also a volunteer with the Wells Community Network.


Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Next Wells news item...

Wells area Job of the Week: College looking to recruit a Sports and Physical Activities Officer

If you have a passion for sport, then this job could be perfect for you. Strode College in Street is seeking someone with a Level 3 qualification o...
Read more...

Upcoming Wells Event...

The Best of Somerset Christmas Edit

Come to our Best of Somerset Show Christmas Edit! With more than 60 suppliers showcasing the best that Somerset has to offer, you will be sure to f...



Event
  Click Here For Additional Info

Share:

    