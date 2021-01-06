Carnival club to collect Christmas trees in Wells for recycling

Posted: 06.01.21 at 13:08 by Tim Lethaby



Masqueraders will pick up your tree from your house

It is that time of year when tired-looking Christmas trees can be seen in the gardens and on the patios of Wells, as people try and decide what to do with them now the decorations have been removed.

However, help is at hand. Masqueraders Carnival Club will be providing Christmas Tree-cycling where, for a small fee, members will pick up your Christmas tree from your home in a Covid-safe, contactless way.

In Wells and the surrounding villages, for a minimum donation of £5, the club will pick up your used Christmas tree this weekend (January 9 or 10) and take it for recycling.

Simply leave your used Christmas tree visibly outside your property and one of the club members will collect it on their rounds.

Established in 1985, Masqueraders Carnival Club is based the Railway Inn, Meare, and competes in the Somerset County Guy Fawkes Carnival circuit held every November.

A club spokesperson said: "2020 was a difficult year for the carnival club to raise the funds required to build our yearly entry.

"With the 2020 carnival season having also been cancelled, we now look forward to a more hopeful 2021.

"Booking with us today and making a small donation will help us to continue doing what we do and we fully appreciate the support from our local community in helping us raise these funds."

Bookings close at 11pm tomorrow (January 7), and to book your slot and choose your donation - between £5 and £20 - you can visit the Christmas Tree-cycling website here.