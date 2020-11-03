Car is destroyed in arson attack near Wells

Posted: 03.11.20 at 09:23 by Wells Nub News



Gagley Lane, off the A371 near Wells (Photo: Google Street View)

A car was destroyed in an arson attack near to the A371 just outside of Wells last night (November 2).

Just after 11.30pm, Avon and Somerset Police requested Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service attendance to deal with a car that had been abandoned in a field and set on fire at Gagley Lane, in between Haybridge and Easton.

A crew from Wells was mobilised and soon had the fire, which was well alight on their arrival, extinguished using one hose reel jet.

The car was destroyed and after making the scene safe, duty of care was left with the police.

