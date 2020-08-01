Can you spare a minute to help Wells City Band with unusual Clock in a Box fundraiser?

Posted: 01.08.20 at 10:51 by Tim Lethaby



A Clock in a Box fundraiser is being held for Wells City Band

If you can spare a minute to help Wells City Band get through the coronavirus crisis, then an unusual fundraiser has been organised for those who have the time.

For more than 180 years, Wells City Band have played for the people of Wells in times of sadness and joy.

For the past five months the band’s players have continued practising at home, sharing in the recent Thursday thanks for the NHS and also playing individually for the VE Day commemorations.

Unfortunately, because of the Covid-19 restrictions, all the band’s practices and bookings have been cancelled, and no events have been held during the spring or summer.

In order to keep the band going, it needs the public's support.

Members are hoping people can support them by buying a minute of time at the cost of £5. With the help of Marc Fisher at Gallery Jewellers, band members have wound a clock that will be placed in a box and which will eventually stop.

The time will be given to them by Marc at the end of August. If you guess the right time or near to the time, then you would win one of these prizes:

First Prize - £200

Second Prize - £50 voucher for the Gallery Jewellers

Additional prizes of £25 and copies of the Wells City Band history book – all prizes make up 10 per cent of profits

To enter, send your name, contact details and time or times you have chosen on the 12-hour clock to Jane Hill, Wells City Band, Town Hall, Market Place, Wells, BA5 2RB, or email [email protected] with the times you require and you will be sent the Wells City Band bank details for a direct transfer of the money to its bank account.