Calling it Fattso proved an unlikely winner in Wells

Posted: 28.06.21 at 15:47 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Charlie, Joe and Hamish in their Fattso burger van

Taking a takeaway chance in lockdown has proved a winner for three young Wells men.

“We felt it was a risky time to launch our burger bar but it turned out to be the perfect time,” said Joe Watson, one of the triumvirate.

Eat-in restaurants and takeaways were closed but people were still up for eating outdoors.

The site they chose for their van is the car park adjacent to the Cheddar Valley Inn in Tucker Street, Wells, whose landlord was supportive.

Fattso may not sound the most appealing name for a burger bar but that is what the lads chose and it certainly seems to work.

The other two are Charlie Morris-Adams and Hamish McDonald. All three went to school in Wells.

Charlie and Hamish run the bar while Joe manages the business side, not least because he has a job as a drone pilot checking on wind turbine blades for a Swedish company.

The van was converted into Fattso by Charlie and Joe. Hamish was head chef at the highly regarded Ox restaurant in Bristol.

“Massive thanks to our friends and family,” said Joe, “and of course the community of Wells for their overwhelming support.

“We never thought Fattso would go this well.”

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up