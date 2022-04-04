Call for Wells artists to enter international art competition hosted in Wells

Posted: 04.04.22 at 09:03 by Emma Dance



Sanctuary, by Leah Hislop

Would you like your art to be viewed by tens of thousands of people from all over the world? Now's your chance.

Organisers of Wells Art Contemporary (WAC) are calling for entries from local artists. WAC provides an exciting opportunity for artists to enter an international open competition, with 3,700 submissions last year from 45 different countries. The successfully shortlisted artwork will have the prestige of being included in an exhibition at Wells Cathedral, from July 15 to August 14 2022, and the ensuing visibility that it entails: footfall to the Cathedral is estimated at 25,000 over the summer, whilst the virtual exhibition can be viewed worldwide.

The work can be in any medium: painting, sculpture, drawing, printmaking, photography, installation or video and the closing date is Thursday, April 25.

In addition, all shortlisted artists will be in the running to win a wide range of awards. These include cash prizes, an art residency in Provence, gallery feature opportunities, one-on-one mentoring, and more.

Conor Doyle won the NG Creative Art Residency prize for his sculpture The Pigington Club and will be taking up the two week residency in Provence this year. “What an awesome showcase, in one of the most spectacular gallery locations, alongside a diverse collection of exciting artists stating their claim for emerging art at this moment,” he says. “Every emerging artist... young and old needs to

get involved.”

The WAC 2022 shortlist will be selected by a prestigious panel of artists: Matthew Burrows MBE, contemporary artist and founder of the Artist Support Pledge; Dale Lewis, contemporary painter represented by Edel Assanti; and Nana Shiomi, artist-printmaker whose work is held in collections including the Victoria & Albert Museum.

Artists can enter up to four works and there is the unique chance to create specific installations inspired by the magnificent surroundings, to be held within the Cathedral and its grounds. Somerset artist, Leah Hislop, won the Somerset Art Works Prize last year with her woven site specific installation ‘Sanctuary’, inspired by the concept of sacred geometry and Wells Cathedral itself. The installation was built by weaving and knotting intricate threads between the yew tree in the Palm Churchyard.

Leah encourages any artist to take part. “Winning the prize has given me the confidence that I am stepping in the right direction in my art practice,’ she says. “It has definitely given me the self assurance to say ‘when in doubt, go for it anyway’”.

The deadline for online submissions for WAC 2022 is Thursday, April 25. Entry fee is £15 per work.

Full details and online applications are available HERE

