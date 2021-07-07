Busy time ahead for builders in the Wells area as seven home extensions are approved in a week

Posted: 07.07.21 at 12:31 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

46 Ash Lane in Wells is one of the homes which has been given approval for an extension this week (Photo: Google Street View)

Business is set to be booming for builders in the Wells area after Mendip District Council approved extensions to seven homes this week.

In the city itself, the building of a single-storey extension to the front elevation of 46 Ash Lane, Wells, by Paul de Savary has been approved, as has a first-floor rear extension at 39 Burcott Road, Wells, by Mr and Mrs P Tremlett.

A single-storey side and rear extension at 40 Portway, Wells, by Mr and Mrs J White has been given the go-ahead, as has a single-storey rear extension at 87 Balch Road, Wells, by Tricia Griggs.

The replacement of a side porch with an enlarged single-storey side extension, the building of a single-storey glass veranda to the rear elevation, a garage conversion with the insertion of two windows, PV panels and solar hot water panels at 35 Millers Gardens, Wells, by Mr and Mrs P D Curry-Towneley-O'Hagan has been given the green light.

In the nearby villages, the building of single-storey front and rear extensions along with the extension to the rear roof dormer at Greystones, Old Frome Road, East Horrington, by Mr and Mrs S Brown has been given the thumbs up, as has a proposed single-storey extension and alterations at Rose Cottage, Cheddar Road, Easton, by Mrs K Brooking.

Other planning applications in the Wells area that have been approved this week by Mendip District Council include:

Application to remove condition 3 (Limiting Occupation) on planning approval 59733/A at Meadow Farm, Chessell Lane, North Wootton, has been approved.

Application for a proposed lawful development certificate for a Juliette balcony dormer on rear elevation at 6 Bell Close, Westbury-sub-Mendip, by Mr and Mrs D Morris has been approved.

External alterations to the shop front and internal alterations to facilitate an independent access to the shop's ancillary flat above at 6 Queen Street, Wells, by Mr Ian Brandon have been approved.

One planning application in the Wells area has been submitted to Mendip District Council this week:

Application for a certificate of lawful existing development for change of use from annexe to letting at The Coach House, Dinder, has been made by Mrs T Tyreman.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up