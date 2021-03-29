Buses from Wells to Bath and West vaccination centre to be stopped due to low demand

Posted: 29.03.21 at 10:11 by Tim Lethaby



Extra buses from Wells to the Bath and West vaccination centre are being stopped (Photo: Lisa Ferdinando)

The extra buses laid on to help people from Wells get to the Bath and West vaccination centre near Shepton Mallet, are being stopped due to low uptake of the service.

The service was introduced at the start of February, to make sure there was a transport option for everyone to get to a vaccination centre.

It currently runs every 30 minutes, seven days a week from Wells Bus Station via Shepton Mallet terminating at the showground.

However, operator First West of England has confirmed that the service will finish on April 16 due to the low usage.

A spokesperson told Wells Nub News: "The express service 175 from Wells to the Bath and West Showground vaccine centre is operated by First West of England on a commercial basis and is not part of any contract with a local authority.

"Normal West of England ticket prices are in operation on this service, concession passes are also valid.

"In terms of customer uptake, we have been monitoring the uptake of the service and working closely with the local transport authority.

"Due to the increased options in vaccine centre locations as the roll-out has progressed, customer demand for this service has reduced, and remained low.

"Those now booking vaccine appointments currently have a much greater choice of locations to book, and therefore those without access to a car are able to book a more convenient location. As a result of this, we will be ending this service after April 16."

