Bringing obituaries back to life for our Wells readers

Posted: 24.11.20 at 09:59 by Tim Lethaby



Rod Major of Wells Funeral Service Rod Major presents a cheque for £1,500 on behalf of Wells Lion to Maggie Charlesworth of the Lawrence Centre

Wells Nub News is delighted to announce the launch of our new obituaries section as part of our continued commitment to building strong ties with the local community.

As an online local newspaper sitting right at the heart of the city, we have partnered with Wells Funeral Services to offer this new service to their clients.

Obituaries have always been a fundamental part of local newspapers, so we are excited to be "bringing obituaries back to life" for Wells Nub News.

Obituaries can be any length, include up to 10 images and will be published completely free of charge on the Wells Nub News website.

Family and friends can view and share the entries, which will remain on the obituaries section.

There is also the option to include a link to a charity or crowdfunding page if the family is requesting donations in memory of their loved one.

Wells Funeral Services, who are based in Melbourne House on Chamberlain Street, had their first funeral in October 2016.

Rod Major, owner of Wells Funeral Services, said: “Wells is the jewel in Somerset’s crown – it is a safe and professional place, where people have a positive attitude.”

Wells Funeral Services are truly independent and never compromised by accountability to far-off stockholders. As long-established residents in the local community they recognise the importance of the reputation they have built.

They try to offer something for everyone and will never compromise on personal service; the staff will always listen carefully to an individual’s wishes. Their ‘Packaged Services’ can simplify your choices, and the more bespoke services will offer a wide range of selections that fit both emotional and financial needs.

Rod believes in providing a professional and respectful funeral service. Great understanding of the needs of his clients is most important to him and he is fully aware that his clients appreciate being treated as individuals.

All prices are disclosed up front with no hidden costs or bills that will leave people feeling frustrated and having their vulnerabilities taken advantage of, and Rod prides himself in never upselling services, just making sure the client can afford what is being offered.

Losing a loved one is very traumatic, but Rod wants to take away the stress of planning a funeral and most importantly put grieving families at ease knowing their loved-one is in safe hands before saying a final goodbye.

He said: “Knowing that I have personally made a difference and lightened their load means everything to me.”

Explaining the impact Covid-19 has had on his business, Rod said: “Just before the first lockdown we had a funeral where there were some 400 people packed into the crematorium, now only a handful can come and it feels strange.

“With everyone wearing masks, for some it is not how they imagined a funeral to be, but we try and make the day as stress-free as possible, including creating video feeds of the ceremony so others can pay their respects from home.”

Rod, who lives in Wells, has held more than 150 funerals since he started in 2016, and he has a stall at Wells Market every Wednesday, where he likes to meet and greet clients in a more informal setting.

Rod runs the business on his own, but employs up to 10 people on the day of a funeral to help out, and these are generally other businesspeople who are happy to carry out the funeral roles in a traditional way.

He says he came into the funeral director business almost by accident through a friend and colleague, having previously worked for the Prudential life insurance company.

He said: “There are three parts to the business – traditional funerals, straight to cremations, and funeral planning.

“All are as important as each other, and Wells Funeral Services are all about establishing the client’s need. We are always absolutely up front about what we are offering, and if people have a specific idea they want, that’s great.”

Rod says he tries to give back to the Wells community, as well as supporting the market. He was elected this year as the president of Wells Lions Club and likes to be heavily involved in all their fundraising activities.

Located on Chamberlain Street, in the heart of Wells city centre, Wells Funeral Services are easy to reach with a car park at Melbourne House and Union Street car park across the road.

To contact Wells Funeral Services, call Rod on 01749 670100 or email [email protected]

To visit the obituaries page, you can click here.

