Bright future for Wells Rugby Club after floodlights boost

Posted: 31.08.21 at 11:45 by Sean Wozencroft



us on Facebook

Persimmon sales advisor Thea presents the money to representatives of Wells Rugby Club

Wells Rugby Club is looking forward to a bright future after receiving a grant towards floodlight improvements.

The Charter Way club has scored £1,000 from Persimmon Homes Severn Valley as part of the housebuilder’s Community Champions scheme.

The current floodlights on the training pitch only illuminate a quarter of the area so the club is looking to raise around £7,500 to replace them with modern LED lights.

Club chairman John Owen said: “We’re thrilled to receive this backing from Persimmon Homes.

“We offer facilities for men, women, boys and girls from age six to 18 and currently have 275 members across all age groups. During the winter training can be difficult as the old floodlights only light up part of the pitch.

“New LED lights will enable all teams to share the training pitch while also reducing our electricity bill enormously. We’ve raised more than £3,000 so we we’re well on our way to achieving our goal.”

Carly Spear, sales director at Persimmon Homes Severn Valley, said: “We are delighted to be able to support Wells Rugby Football Club.

“This is a really busy and well-supported club offering sporting opportunities to hundreds of people. We’re pleased to support a club in an area in which we are currently building.”

Persimmon Homes is building new homes at Foxglove Heights on Portway. To apply for Community Champions funding, visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... Three crews called to grain silo fire in Chewton Mendip

Read more... Three crews were called to tackle a grain silo fire on a farm in Chewton Mendip yesterday afternoon (August 30). Just before 3.15pm, crews from Wel...

Upcoming Wells Event... Winter Wednesday 2022 10am-4pm Come and join us for our fourth Winter Wednesday! Lots on offer from our talented and unique stallholders. If interested in booking a s...



Event