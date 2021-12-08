Wells Blue School works with charity for Christmas

Posted: 08.12.21 at 16:52 by Philip Welch



us on Facebook

Working together: Bridget Harvey, Jenni Robertson, Kate and Georgie Robbins

A talented Year 11 Blue School student has designed a Christmas card for the clients and carers at the mental health charity Heads Up.

Abi Rolfe was recommended to do the work by the school’s Head of Art to Jenni Robertson, their Head of Health and Social Care.

“We are working in collaboration with Heads Up,” said Jenni, “so the students can learn about dementia and the other forms of mental illness.

“This is a beautiful piece of artwork that Abi has created, taking into account the intended client group when creating her design.”

The school will print the cards to the Heads Up clients and carers at a festive lunch hosted on Christmas Day at the charity’s South Horrington base by the Mayor of Wells, Councillor Philip Welch.

“We are establishing a long-term relationship with Jenni and her team,” said Heads Up manager Bridget Harvey, “where their Health and Social students come and participate in our woodwork and pottery classes.

“From February we will also be giving the students Dementia Friends training.”

Also supporting the Christmas Day lunch at Heads Up are the owners of the award-winning Daniel’s Café in Wells, Kate and Georgie Robbins, who will be providing goody bags for the clients and carers.

• Becoming a Dementia Friend simply means finding out more about how dementia affects a person – and then, armed with this understanding, doing small everyday things that help.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... Coronavirus Helpline’s 17,000th caller in Somerset

Read more... A dedicated helpline set up to provide a single point of contact for Somerset residents at the start of the coronavirus pandemic has now taken more th...

Upcoming Wells Event... Winter Wednesday 2021 Come and join us for our third Winter Wednesday! Lots on offer from our talented and unique stallholders. 10am-4pm. If interested please message...



Event