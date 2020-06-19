Bishops take the knee in Wells Cathedral in solidarity with Black Lives Matter campaign

Posted: 19.06.20 at 18:32 by Tim Lethaby



Solidarity with Black Lives Matter in Wells Cathedral

The Dean and Chapter of Wells, together with the Bishops of Bath and Wells, and of Taunton, "took the knee" yesterday (June 18) in the Nave of Wells Cathedral.

They did so in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter campaign, in penitence for past and present discrimination, and as a commitment to work for a better, more just society.

The cathedral is soon to offer a series of talks and seminars on racism, and the possibility of a wider gathering on Cathedral Green to show solidarity with Black Lives Matter is also being actively explored.



The Dean of Wells said: "We wanted to give the clearest possible signal of our rejection of racism and our support for the Black Lives Matter campaign."