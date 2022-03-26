Bishop's Palace is the location for this week's Antiques Roadshow

Posted: 26.03.22 at 07:07 by Emma Dance



Don’t miss the Antiques Roadshow on Sunday – it was filmed at the Bishop’s Palace!

Fiona Bruce and the Roadshow team visited the Palace in 2021 to appraise everything from car boot bargains to treasured family possessions.

Due to covid regulations at the time, the series was filmed on a closed set with an invited audience and slots to attend the filming day were snapped up by locals in record time. Attendees were still able to share their items with Roadshow experts however who revealed stories of the craftsmanship, history and provenance of each piece – as well as the all-important value.

Look out for Fiona Bruce feeding the swans during her visit!

