Bishop's Palace in Wells to host filming of Antiques Roadshow with Fiona Bruce

Posted: 09.03.21 at 10:44 by Tim Lethaby



The Antiques Roadshow is coming to Wells

The Bishop’s Palace in Wells has announced it will be hosting BBC Antiques Roadshow this year in the show's 44th series.

If you think you have an undiscovered treasure at home, Fiona Bruce and the Roadshow team will be appraising everything from car boot bargains to treasured family possessions.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic the team is asking members of the public who’d like to participate to share their stories online at www.bbc.co.uk/antiquesroadshow.

The series will be filmed on a closed set with an invited audience only to ensure the safety of guests, production and the wider public.

Successful applicants will be invited to attend a recording session where they will share their items with a Roadshow expert who will be able to reveal more about the craftsmanship, history and provenance of each piece – as well as the all-important value.

Returning for her 14th year at the helm, Fiona Bruce acknowledges the team’s success at recording the show under challenging circumstances in 2020 and goes on to encourage people to apply to be a part of the programme in 2021.

She said: “We were thrilled that we managed to make a series of the Antiques Roadshow last summer despite all the difficulties of filming during the pandemic.

"Hopefully things will be easier this summer though life may not yet be back to normal by the time we start filming.

"So if you have an item that you’d like to bring along to the Roadshow, do please get in touch with us beforehand via the website. Here’s hoping for a summer of great finds.”

