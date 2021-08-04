Big Community Switch autumn auction now open for Wells residents

Posted: 04.08.21 at 15:12 by Mendip District Council



The iChoosr Big Community Switch autumn auction is now open for Mendip residents to register their interest in collectively switching energy suppliers.

The auction is open until October 12 and you can register your interest here: https://bigcommunityswitch.co.uk/mendip/home.

More Mendip residents than ever are making the most the Big Community Switch's offer, saving them on average £129 a year. Take up more than doubled in May 2021 compared to May 2020.

The scheme also offers 100 per cent renewable energy tariffs from wind, biomass and solar for electricity, at competitive market prices.

Cllr Tom Ronan, portfolio holder for strategic policy and climate change, said: “With autumn just around the corner, it’s never too early to start thinking about switching energy suppliers ready for the winter ahead.

“By using the Big Community Switch, you’re guaranteed to be joining a community of likeminded people who want their electricity sourced from renewable power, which will help ensure carbon emissions stay low in the district. You could also save yourself on average £129 a year.

"It’s very easy to register, with no obligation to switch until after the auction, when you’ll receive a personal offer to then make your decision. So be sure you register before October 12.”

The Big Community Switch supports Mendip's climate and ecological emergency commitments.

Remember, you have until the October 12 to register your interest before the autumn auction closes.

It takes just five minutes to complete. For more information and to register, visit the website www.mendip.gov.uk/bigcommunityswitch.

