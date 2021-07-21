Big Community Day to highlight all the delights that Wells has to offer

Posted: 21.07.21 at 14:35 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Wake Up Wells Community Day January 2019 The Monmouth Pageant will take place

Wells will be “waking up” again after a long period of lockdown restrictions on Saturday (July 24) with a big picnic and community day from 11am to 4pm.

Project Factory CIC has been awarded funding by the National Lottery Community Fund to organise it.

Kirstie Harris, director of Project Factory, said: “This event has been postponed twice, so we are really excited to be able to put on one of the first community events after such a long and challenging period for most people.

"We’ve seen our community in action during the pandemic working together to support each other.

"This is a great opportunity to celebrate that community spirit. We hope people will bring a picnic, meet up with each other again and sample some of the delights that Wells has to offer.”

Inside Wells Cathedral, around 50 local organisations and clubs will be exhibiting and hope to recruit new members; Tina, the Pom Pom lady, will be waking everyone up with the Great British Shake Off and there will be performances by Wookey Hole Circus, Drum Together, the Beetlecrushers Clog Dancers, Somerset Chamber Choir and the Wells Amateur Bellringing Society.

The Monmouth Pageant will take place

There will be family workshops to try Djembe drumming, Christmas Craft in the Cloisters and the chance to make a mosaic leaf with Ruth Ames-White who will be showing the progress she has made on Wells in Mosaic.

Outside, the Rotary Club of Wells is organising a country fete with have-a-go activity stalls such as a coconut shy, circus skills with Wookey Hole Circus, pig racing with Wells Lions, tombolas, face painting and a country dancing demonstration.

Wellspring Music Recovery Group is organising live music from Wells City Band, Glastonbury Male Voice Choir, Birmingham ZZ Blues Band, The Portraits and Wells Jazz Collective.

Mendip Community Police will also be bike marking. And look out for Gert and Daisy from Wells and Mendip Museum wafting around the city telling stories of their life "below stairs" at the Swan Hotel, a Wells Lion will be prowling and players from the Civic Society will be popping up with a short outdoor play The Monmouth Pageant.

If you haven’t been to Glastonbury and had your picture taken with Edgar Phillips' rainbow Wings of the West, now’s your chance to find them on Cathedral Green.

The National Lottery Community Fund and Wells Community Network are funding the Sustainable Wells Fresh and Good Collective Ploughman’s Lunch picnic, which is bookable in advance in return for a donation on the day to help food poverty in Wells and can be booked here.

Wells Cathedral School’s Quilter Hall will be open for percussion workshops, and Wells Museum is open for free for one day only.

At the Bishop’s Palace there will be four outdoor performances for children, The Magic Garden (for younger children) and Robin Hood (for older children) each performing twice.

These will be on the South Lawn and are free for members and ticket holders. For non-ticket holders, the croquet lawn will be open from lunchtime so people can bring along their own picnic.

Further details can be found on the Project Factory CIC website www.projectfactory.uk/community-day or on their social media @projectfactorycic.

This is a community effort and thanks go to the Chapter of Wells Cathedral, Wells Museum, the Bishop’s Palace, Mendip and Wells councils, Rotary Club of Wells, Wells Cathedral School, Wells Community Network, the Ancient Gatehouse Hotel and many others for their generosity and support.

Wendy Ray, president of Rotary Club Wells, said: "Wells Rotary are absolutely delighted to be joining hands with Project Factory on Wells Community Day.

"As we all come out of lockdown, this big event will be a wonderful opportunity for everyone to celebrate, have fun, enjoy a big picnic, lots of activities to take part in, with plenty of musical entertainment in the background. We look forward to this joyous occasion."

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Summer Spectacular 2022 10am-4pm The fifth annual Summer Spectacular event. Showcasing lots of lovely products and services from the local area. If interested in bookin...



Event