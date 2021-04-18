Be a Thatchers Pub Hero at these venues in Wells and Chilcompton

Posted: 18.04.21 at 11:39 by Tim Lethaby



The Thatchers Pub Heroes T-shirt

Thatchers Cider has launched an initiative to help support local pubs, bars, clubs and restaurants as they begin to reopen as Government restrictions are lifted, and venues in Wells and Chilcompton are already taking part.

Participating venues are being sent a supply of limited-edition T-shirts free of charge that will be available for regulars to purchase – and show their support for their local business.

Local venues taking part so far include Wells City Football Club, the Britannia Inn in the city and the Somerset Wagon in Chilcompton.

As venues sign up to take part, you will be able to find participating outlets via an online map at www.thatcherscider.co.uk/ThatchersPubHeroes. So if you’re keen to get your hands on one of the limited edition T-shirts, the map will let you know where you can purchase one across the area.

The T-shirts have been created to back hospitality venues across the country, with all proceeds going to support local pubs and bars.

Martin Thatcher, fourth generation cider maker, said: “Become one of our #ThatchersPubHeroes by supporting your local pub.

"We’ve been overwhelmed by the number of pubs that have already opted to sell our limited-edition T-shirts.

“All you have to do is find your nearest participating pub, ask to purchase your T-shirt, and then wear it with pride, knowing you are one of our #ThatchersPubHeroes.”

Thatchers is inviting customers to tag them on social media when they’ve bought their T-shirt with the hashtag #thatcherspubheroes.

After the first national lockdown in 2020, Thatchers gave away more than 6,000 kegs of cider to pubs and bars up and down the country, helping them get back on their feet as they reopened.

