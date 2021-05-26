Change in hours for the bank holiday at Daniel's Sandwich Bar in Wells

Posted: 26.05.21 at 16:58 by Daniel's Sandwich Bar



us on Facebook

Daniel's Sandwich Bar in Wells

Daniel's Sandwich Bar in Wells will be open over the bank holiday weekend.

The opening hours on Sunday (May 30) and Bank Holiday Monday (May 31) will be from 10am to 4pm.

It will be serving milkshakes (made with your choice of chocolate bar), ice creams, toasties, paninis, snacks and more.

You will even be able to pick up a bacon or sausage sandwich with a drink for £2.50.

From Tuesday Daniel's Sandwich Bar will be back to normal hours, which is 8am until 4pm.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... Wells Gormley Project receives boost from city businessman

Read more... Antony Gormley’s new sculpture, named DOUBT, has come a little nearer to its arrival in Wells with a donation from Wells businessman Louis Agabani. ...