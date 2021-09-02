B3139 partially blocked in West Horrington following crash

Posted: 02.09.21 at 12:15 by Wells Nub News



The incident has happened on the B3139 at West Horrington (Photo: Google Street View)

The B3139 out of Wells is partially blocked at West Horrington following a crash this lunchtime (September 2).

The incident happened at about 11.45am, and is in the area around Horrington Primary School, and the crossroads where the B3139 Bath Road meets Veal Lane.

It is not known at the time of writing how many vehicles have been involved in the crash, but emergency services are on the scene, with at least two fire engines, a police car and an ambulance in attendance.

Satellite traffic cameras are showing delays in the area caused by the incident, and motorists are being advised to find an alternative route.

