  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Local News
  4. B3139 partially blocked in West Horrington following crash

B3139 partially blocked in West Horrington following crash

  Posted: 02.09.21 at 12:15 by Wells Nub News

us on Facebook



The B3139 out of Wells is partially blocked at West Horrington following a crash this lunchtime (September 2).

The incident happened at about 11.45am, and is in the area around Horrington Primary School, and the crossroads where the B3139 Bath Road meets Veal Lane.

It is not known at the time of writing how many vehicles have been involved in the crash, but emergency services are on the scene, with at least two fire engines, a police car and an ambulance in attendance.

Satellite traffic cameras are showing delays in the area caused by the incident, and motorists are being advised to find an alternative route.


Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Next Wells news item...

Plans submitted to convert barn near wind turbine on the edge of Wells into live-work unit

Plans to convert a barn, close to the wind turbine near Wells, into a live-work unit have been submitted to Mendip District Council. A planning app...
Read more...

Upcoming Wells Event...

Wells Theatre Festival presents: A Midsummer Night's Dream at Wells Cathedral

Wells Theatre Festival is back with its hugely popular Community Theatre production, directed by a professional creative team but cast entirely from t...



Event

Share:

    