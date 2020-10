Posted: 26.10.20 at 09:03 by Wells Nub News



There has been a crash this morning on the B3139 in Henton (Photo: Google Street View)

The B3139 Wells Road in Henton is partially blocked following a crash this morning (October 26).

The crash happened just after 8am, and the road is partially blocked near to Henton Christ Church.

Heavy traffic is reported in the area, with satellite traffic cameras showing queues backed up towards Bleadney, and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.