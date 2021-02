Posted: 08.02.21 at 09:39 by Wells Nub News



The incident has happened on the B3139 Constitution Hill (Photo: Google Street View)

The B3139 out of Wells is closed this morning (February 8) following reports of a crash on Constitution Hill.

The road was closed just after 8am and is shut from the junction with St Thomas Street in Wells through to Dulcote and the junction where the B3139 meets the A371.

The air ambulance and police helicopter are in attendance, and it is not known at this time when the road will reopen.

We will bring you more news when we have it confirmed.

