B3139 closed in Chilcompton due to fallen power cables

Posted: 27.09.21 at 10:17 by Wells Nub News



The B3139 is closed on the edge of Chilcompton (Photo: Google Street View)

The B3139 is closed this morning (September 27) on the edge of Chilcompton due to fallen power cables.

The cables are reported to have fallen on Lynch Hill, close to the Mulberry site, and the road is shut from the junction with Parsonage Lane in Chilcompton to the junction with the A37 at Old Down.

A team to clear the road are at the scene now, though it is not known at this time how long the road will remain closed for.

Delays are being caused through Chilcompton, and around the A37 junction, and motorists are being advised to find at alternative route.

