Award-winning Strode College offers new FREE English and Maths qualifications for adult learners

Posted: 31.12.21 at 00:01



The courses are in February and are FREE

Strode College are offering free online or classroom based functional skills courses in Maths or English starting in February 2022.

Functional Skills are national qualifications focussing on the skills and knowledge required to apply English and Mathematics to employment and everyday life. Offered at Entry Level, Level 1 and Level 2 (GCSE equivalent), Functional Skills at Strode provide adult learners with the opportunity to work at their own pace and ability in a relaxed and friendly, supportive environment on campus or online.

Functional Skills in English and Maths will help you to:

· Improve your job and career opportunities

· Develop your confidence

· Learn important skills for everyday activities

An initial interview is offered to discuss the course and any concerns or individual requirements. Then students complete a short online assessment. This allows tutors to ensure teaching is tailored to everyone’s learning style and that each individual starts at their appropriate level. Our experienced tutors will create a learning plan for all applicants. Tutors will also advise on free online resources to support independent practice at home.

Joanna Tucker, Course Manager for Functional Skills said “We want adult learners to know that there is an opportunity to break through that learning or career wall by signing up to one of our free, fun, flexible Maths or English courses. Based around the skills used in everyday life, Functional Skills courses approach these core subjects in a more practical, understandable way and are ideal for boosting both confidence and career prospects.”

Adult students who are currently 19 and above and lack a Level 3 qualification will be able to study this course for FREE. Lessons are offered on campus at Strode College, or alternatively students can study online with final assessment by a written exam either sat on campus or online by arrangement. Courses run throughout the year and have flexible start dates.

Other Functional Skills qualifications at Level 2 (equivalent to a GCSE Grade 4) offered at Strode free of charge for those that qualify are:

· Leadership and Management (Diploma – Level 3)

· Children’s Learning and Development – Early Years Educator (Diploma –Level 3)

· IT User Skills – ICDL Advanced (BCS) (Certificate – Level 3)

All qualifications are supported by the National Skills Fund, a £2.5 billion investment set up by the UK Government to help adult learners build the skills they need to improve their job prospects and career development. The scheme supports economic recovery after the pandemic and help businesses build the skills they need.

To book an interview please call 01458 844652 or visit strode-college.ac.uk to find out more.

