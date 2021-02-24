Approval given for conversion of barn in Dinder into three homes

Posted: 24.02.21 at 14:30 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Looking towards the barns in Dinder that will be removed and converted into homes (Photo: Google Street View)

Plans for a barn to be converted into three new homes in Dinder have been given the go-ahead by Mendip District Council.

A planning application for prior approval for the change of use of an agricultural building to three dwelling houses (use Class C3) at Crapnell Farm, Crapnell Lane, Dinder, had been submitted by the Trustees of the Dinder Estate.

The application site includes three existing agricultural buildings to the north east of the farm complex.

Two of the buildings will be removed and the north east building converted to three two-bedroom single-storey dwellings.

In approving the application, the planning officer's report said: "The existing building is considered to be capable of functioning as dwelling houses.

"The proposed building operations would consist of alterations to the extent reasonably necessary for the building to function as dwelling houses, and do not go beyond what can reasonably be considered a conversion."

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been submitted to Mendip District Council this week include:

Retrospective planning application for the erection of an agricultural building at Ebborways Farm, Pelting Drove, Priddy, has been applied for by Mrs C Dyke.

Works to trees in a Conservation Area T1 sycamore - remove to ground level, T2 laurel - remove to ground level at 3 The Court, Long Lane, Dinder, are wanted by Sophie Mills.

Planning applications in the Wells are that have been decided this week by Mendip District Council include:

The erection of a three-bedroom single-storey agricultural workers dwelling at Burnt House Farm, Thickthorn Lane, Ston Easton, by Mr Peter King has been approved.

Erection of two-storey extension to the rear and a single-storey west side extension at Myrtle House, Lower Godney, by Mr Sam Lee has been approved.

Application to remove condition 7 (phasing development plan, pre-commencement) of planning approval 2019/2630/OTA (application for outline planning permission with all matters reserved for the erection of eight dwellinghouses with a community hub) on land to the north east of Main Road, Coxley, by Mr G Roberts has been withdrawn.

Erection of machinery and wood store at Cutlers Green, Dudwell Lane, Chewton Mendip, by Mr and Mrs Walker has been approved.

Erection of two-storey extension, first-floor extension and single-storey kitchen extension (re-submission) at Sharcombe Grange, Sharcombe Lane, Dinder, by Mr M Osborne has been approved.

Erection of single-storey extension to south east elevation at 7 Holmlea, Wookey, by Mr R Watts has been approved.

Erection of two-storey side extension at 15 Kingscombe, Gurney Slade, by Mr Paul Maggs has been approved.

Single-storey side extension at 112 Bath Road, Wells, by Mr and Mrs Clark has been approved.

Erection of garden room at The Old Vicarage, Hay Street, Ston Easton, by Mr Wildy and Miss Bereford has been approved.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up