Application made to divert public footpath that runs through barn near Wells

Posted: 09.09.20 at 13:10 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

The footpath sign and barn at Crapnell Farm (Photo: Google Street View)

An application has been made to divert a public footpath near Wells as it runs directly through a barn.

A planning application for the diversion of a Public Right of Way (SM 5/41) on land at Crapnell Farm, Crapnell Lane, near Dinder, has been made to Mendip District Council by the trustees of Dinder Estate.

According to the application, the footpath is currently marked to run directly through a barn on the farm, though most people walk around the building, which was built in the 1960s or before.

The proposal is that the footpath is diverted 75 metres up Crapnell Lane, where the trustees would like to install a kissing gate/stile next to an existing double date.

The application also says there are plans to submit a proposal to convert parts of Crapnell Farm to residential, and a footpath diversion would enable a conversion of the barn to be carried out.

Other planning applications in the Wells area that have been submitted this week to Mendip District Council include:

Internal alterations, two storey and single storey rear extension, new single garage, new front porch and erection of home office cabin at 101 Portway, Wells, have been applied for by Ali Longstaff and Fiona Blackmore.

Works to trees in a Conservation Area T1 - Ash - Fell, H2 - Hege - reduce to growth points, T3 - Elm - Fell at the play area to the west of 24 The Vineyards, Coxley, are wanted by Will Stops.

Single storey extension on north elevation at Worminster Farm, Worminster Lane, North Wootton, has been applied for by Mr Peter Prescott.

Application for approval of reserved matters following outline approval 2020/0364/OTA for the erection of a single storey two bedroom dwelling with subterranean garage and ancillary accommodation, reserved matters of site layout/access, appearance, landscaping, scale submitted for approvalon land to the north east of Tor View, Top Road, Westbury-sub-Mendip, has been made by Mr and Mrs P Schroeder.

Prior Approval for a proposed change of use of agricultural building to a dwellinghouse (Class C3) and for associated operational development on field next to A371 Easton Hill, Easton, is wanted by Mrs Helen Reynolds.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been decided this week by Mendip District Council include:

Company name and logo to be painted on existing timber fascia, re-use existing hanging sign and repaint this to show company name and logo at 17 Market Place, Wells, by Mr Stephen Connor has been withdrawn.

Change of use from Agricultural to mixed use (B1 Business and C3 Residential) and erection of Live Work unit at Beechbarrow Farm, Haydon Drove, near Wells, by Peter McCann has been refused.

Internal reconfiguration including the creation of three guest bedrooms, replacement windows, insertion of two roof dormers, double doors and the erection of a free standing timber balcony, repairs and redecoration of exterior render, and installation of timber cladding (retrospective) at the Sheppey Inn, Lower Godney, by Mr Mark Hey have been approved.

Erection of detached garage building with home office over at Middle Farm House, Peace Close Lane, West Horrington, by Mr and Mrs M Pullin has been approved.

Application for approval of details reserved by conditions 4 (external facing materials), on planning consent 2016/3074/PAA at Plot 2, Manor Farm, Wells Road, Henton, by Mr James Thomas has been approved.

Demolition of an old stone building and the erection of a steel framed storage shed at Dulcote Quarry, Old Power House Building, Dulcote Hill Lane, Dulcote, by Mr Charlie Bigham has been approved.

Application for approval of details reserved by conditions 4 (stopping up existing vehicular access) and 5 (landscaping) on planning consent 2017/2275/FUL on land to the south east of Rookery Farm Bungalow, Roemead Road, Binegar, by Mr C Burr has been approved.

Application to vary condition 3 (materials) of planning approval 2019/1820/FUL (Demolition of existing bungalow, erection of two semi-detached residential dormer bungalows with parking and access) to change walling material to the south east elevation (street scene elevation) and front boundary wall, from natural limestone to Bradstone random coursed, to match other walling on site at 4 Preywater Road, Wookey, by Mr and Mrs M Hocking has been approved.

Erection of detached garage building at 19 Ash Lane, Wells, by Mr and Mrs R Cromwell has been approved.

Next Wells news item... Firefighters from Wells help put out business park fire

Read more... Firefighters from Wells were among four crews who tackled a fire on Cheddar Business Park yesterday afternoon (September 8). Just after 3pm, Devon ...