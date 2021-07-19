A39 to be closed for two weeks between Wells and Glastonbury for resurfacing work

Posted: 19.07.21 at 17:21 by Tim Lethaby



The A39 will be resurfaced in between Polsham and Glastonbury (Photo: Google Street View)

Somerset County Council will be carrying out resurfacing of Hartlake Straight on the A39 Wells Road next month.

The road surface from the Tin Bridge roundabout just outside Glastonbury towards Polsham has been steadily declining and now needs major repair.

The scheme will be carried out from Monday August 16 to Friday August 27 and requires a 24/7 road closure for the duration of the works to ensure the safety of the workforce and public. A diversion will be in place.

The work has been scheduled during the summer holidays to minimise disruption as much as possible. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Councillor John Woodman, Somerset County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways said: “This section of the A39 needs to be resurfaced for everyone’s safety so it is good news that the team will get the work done this summer.

“We appreciate that it will be disruptive in the short term, but this will increase the life of the road by many years.

"There will be a diversion for the duration of the works, so I encourage everyone to plan ahead to avoid delays.”

Access to households and businesses in the area will be maintained throughout and the team will liaise closely with those in the immediate area of the works.

Deliveries and access will be accommodated through on-site operational staff. The council says every effort will be made to keep the duration of the works to a minimum.

Despite the closure, the news is expected to be welcomed by drivers in the area, following two crashes on that stretch of road earlier this year.

