A39 closed between Wells and Glastonbury following second serious crash in matter of weeks

The crash is reported to have happened on the uneven section of the A39 between Polsham and Glastonbury (Photo: Google Street View)

The A39 is closed this afternoon (June 8) between Wells and Glastonbury following a second serious crash on the same stretch in a matter of weeks.

The crash is reported to have happened just after 2.30pm, and a police officer at the road closure told Wells Nub News the incident was on the bumpy stretch of straight road between Polsham and Glastonbury.

The A39 is closed between the the Strawberry Way Roundabout in Wells and the Tin Bridge Roundabout in Glastonbury.

Delays are being caused at either end of the closure, and motorists are being urged to find an alternative route.

Last month, the same stretch of road was closed following a serious crash between a lorry and a car in a similar area.

